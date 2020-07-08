The man shot by an Independence police officer last week following a car chase into Liberty has died, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the June 30 incident, which ended when an officer shot Lance Bowman, 30, of Independence, after Bowman allegedly pointed a gun at the officer.

Early that afternoon, an Independence Police Department officer tried to stop Bowman’s pickup truck after he had driven recklessly at high speed through the intersection of Truman and Lee’s Summit roads, according to authorities. Bowman instead continued to speed away, and the ensuing chase went through northeast Independence before going north on Missouri 291, as IPD tried to deploy a vehicle tracker device but was unsuccessful.

The chase went across the Missouri River and into Liberty, and the Highway Patrol, Liberty Police and Clay County sheriff’s deputies joined in. Liberty Police used stop sticks to pop at least two tires after the suspect vehicle continued north onto Leonard Street. The truck stopped in a residential area a couple blocks from Liberty’s historic downtown, and Bowman tried to run away and pointed a gun at the IPD officer, who then shot him, according to the Highway Patrol.

The incident was IPD’s second officer-involved shooting within a week. On the night of June 25, police responded to a west-end apartment complex for a domestic disturbance and ultimately heard a carjacking. The teenage suspects there started firing at officers before officers fired back, injuring one suspect in the arm. That injury was considered non-life threatening.

Those two are among seven officer-involved shootings under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Troop A, based in Lee’s Summit. Four are from Kansas City Police, including one on July 2 that critically injured an officer, and one is from Pettis County.