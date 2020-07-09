Name: Alex Maliwat

High school: Blue Springs High School

Class rank: 6

Academic honors: National Honor Society, Bo Hotmer Scholarship, Missouri Scholars Academy, MSHSAA Academic All-State in soccer.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity soccer, Technology Student Association, Wildcat Coders.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Michael Palermo, a teacher and coach who has taught me how to remain strong in the face of adversity and supported me when I didn't support myself.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Illinois Institute of Technology; it is a private research school that will allow me to achieve a master’s degree in five years or less. It is also based in Chicago.

What are your plans after college?

Work on circuit architecture or the internet of things for a tech conglomerate.