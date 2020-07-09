Thursday

Jul 9, 2020 at 7:29 PM


Name: Alex Maliwat


High school: Blue Springs High School


Class rank: 6


Academic honors: National Honor Society, Bo Hotmer Scholarship, Missouri Scholars Academy, MSHSAA Academic All-State in soccer.


Major extracurricular activities: Varsity soccer, Technology Student Association, Wildcat Coders.


Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?


Michael Palermo, a teacher and coach who has taught me how to remain strong in the face of adversity and supported me when I didn't support myself.


What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?


Illinois Institute of Technology; it is a private research school that will allow me to achieve a master’s degree in five years or less. It is also based in Chicago.


What are your plans after college?


Work on circuit architecture or the internet of things for a tech conglomerate.