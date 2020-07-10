Friday

Jul 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM


Wednesday, July 1


• Walnut and Main Street – suspicious person


• 200 block of Blue Branch Circle – alarm


• Woodbury and Aspen – trespassing


• 700 block of SE Salem – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• 700 block of Crestview Terrace – animal at large


• Hedgewood and Poplar – fireworks


• 1500 block of Erin – fireworks


• East city limits – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 900 block of Hereford Drive – motor vehicle accident


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 100 block of Route BB – alarm


Thursday, July 2


• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm


• 200 block of Rock Creek Drive – check the well being


• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious person


• Meadow and Golfview – abandoned vehicle


• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – 911 hangup


• Main Street and I-70 – motor vehicle accident


• 1600 block of NW Cottonwood Circle – missing juvenile


• Rosewood Hills – juveniles on golf carts


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Baytree Circle – civil standby


Friday, July 3


• 700 block of Main Street – warrant service


• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – property damage


• 700 block of Main Street – tow release


• 600 block of Eagle – agency assist (EMS)


• Orion and Helen – suspicious activity


• 400 block of Europa – ATVs on roadway


• 600 block of Charlotte – civil standby


• 700 block of Baytree Circle – harassment


• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm


• I-70 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 800 block of Montana Ridge – citizen contact


• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – citizen contact


• 1000 block of Magnolia Lane – disturbance


Saturday, July 4


• Barr and R.D. Mize Road – disturbance


• U.S. 24 and Cliff – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)


• 1300 block of Sycamore – suspicious activity


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1300 block of NW Jefferson – alarm


• 12000 block of Al Gossett – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)


• Duncan and Dillingham – suspicious juveniles


• 1100 block of SW Indian Creek – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• Erin Court and Greystone – fireworks complaint


• 1100 block of Persimmon – animal nuisance


• 1400 block Burr Oak Lane – juveniles on golf carts


• Persimmon and Rosewood – fireworks complaint


• 400 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact


• McQuerry and Deer Creek – water main break


• 200 block of EE Kirby – fireworks complaint


Sunday, July 5


• Main Street and McQuerry – careless and imprudent driver


• 100 block of East Old US 40 – suspicious person


• 1300 block of Persimmon – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 800 block of Willow – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious activity


• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity


• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm


• 1000 block of Stoney Point – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)


• Country Hill and Gateway – fireworks


• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance


• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar – disturbance


• Persimmon and Dillingham – fireworks


• Duncan and Hedgewood – fireworks


• West City Limits – prisoner transport


• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal neglect


• Joseph Cir and Graystone – fireworks


• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance


Monday, July 6


• 1100 block of NE McQuerry – stealing


• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby


• 400 block of Wolf Creek – disturbance


• 700 block of Main Street – trespassing


• 1100 block of Scenic – citizen contact


• 1200 block of Dean Drive – stealing


• 2100 block of Dillingham – missing juvenile


• 500 block of NW Woodbury – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• Nelson and LeAnn – parking illegally


• 1100 block of Willow Drive – disturbance


• 600 block of Creek Ridge – area check


Tuesday, July 7


• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 1400 block of Broadway – standby to prevent


• 1300 block of Brentwood – parking complaint


• 700 block of Main Street – harassment


• 200 block of Cypress – burglary


• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident


• 600 block of Broadway – property damage


• 400 block of Hamilton – harassment


• 70 block of Main Street – citizen contact