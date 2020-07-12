Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of July 13.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, apricots.

• Tuesday: Beef soft tacos, southwestern corn, Spanish rice, diced pineapple.

• Wednesday: Chicken enchilada casserole, black beans and rotel, tossed salad, banana.

• Thursday: Cowboy butter shrimp, arugula and corn salad, Hidden Valley carrots, Mandarin oranges.

• Friday: Hamburger pizza with mushrooms and black olives, salad, sliced peaches.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Sloppy Joe Bake, Cauliflower & cheese, dessert.

• Tuesday: Barbecue pork and beans, broccoli, dessert.

• Wednesday: Italian chicken, wild rice, peas and mushrooms, dessert.

• Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Baked fish, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.