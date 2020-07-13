Name: Zachary Freeman

High school: Truman

Class rank: Top 1%

Academic honors: McCoy Award for Academic Excellence, Academic Letter (all three years), Presidential Academic Award-Gold, George Washington Carver (Top 10%), A+ Scholar, Missouri Bright Flight Scholar, Presidential Scholarship from Northwest Missouri State University, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society.

Major extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Robotics Team, Scholar Bowl.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mrs. (Jennifer) Stutzer. Her class helped keep me interested and studying and learning. She inspired me to give my full effort.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Northwest Missouri State University because I received their Presidential Scholarship. I will be studying wildlife and conservation biology.

What are your plans after college?

To pursue advanced degrees and conduct research to become an ornithologist, a person who studies birds.