The Jackson County Health Department has issued advice concerning when and where masks are required when outdoors:

General Rule

• Outdoor settings where a mask should be worn include (but are not limited to) parades, festivals, farmers’ markets, or any crowded area or large group.

• In any situation in which it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing (6 feet from all others), then a mask must be worn.

Camping

• Masks are not required at a campsite if you are camping with your immediate household, However, if you are interacting with persons outside your household or if you are walking around an area with a lot of people present, you do need to wear a mask.

Hiking

• If you are walking on a hiking trail by yourself or with members of your household and can keep a good distance from others, you do not need to wear a mask. However, if you are in an area where social distancing is difficult to maintain, you do need to wear a mask.

Exercising

• If you are engaged in high-intensity activities, like running, you may not be able to wear a mask if it causes difficulty breathing. If you are outside exercising by yourself or with members of your household and you can maintain a good distance from others, you do not need to wear a mask. The Health Department does not recommend exercising in congested outdoor areas.

Youth Sports

• Youths actively participating in a sport, whether at practice or competition, do not need to wear a mask. Youths who are sitting on the sidelines or waiting for their turn must be wearing a mask. This includes in dugouts and on the bench.

• Coaches of sports teams do not need to wear a mask when active but will need to wear a mask when standing.

• Spectators at indoor events must wear a mask at all times.

• Spectators at outdoor events do not need to wear a mask if social distancing is possible.

Adult Sport Clubs

• Adults participating in club sports do not need to wear a mask during vigorous activity. However, if they can wear a mask during the activity, they should. During the activity, they should social distance and avoid large groups.

• Spectators should wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.

When A Mask is Not Required

• You are on personal property and it is unlikely that a person other than a member of the household will come within 6 feet.

• You are in a secluded location where the likelihood of running into another person not a member of your household is very low.

• A child under the age of five years is not required to wear a mask.