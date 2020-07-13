Movies, television shows and commercials all but halted production due to COVID-19. Production companies now are looking to resume shooting and are seeking more remote locations with low case counts, like Moberly.

"Film and TV projects are always looking for new locations to film. In Missouri we have great small towns, diverse architecture and beautiful land features that are picture ready," said Andrea Sporcic with the Missouri Film Office.

For a location to be considered it must be added to the Missouri Film Office’s national database. The property owner must list it with a short description and a few pictures.

Photos and property information can be uploaded to the Missouri Film Office’s website, www.mofilm.org, for consideration.

The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce office is encouraging the public and local business to add their locations.

"This is a great opportunity for Moberly to leverage ourselves for film," Tourism Specialist Michelle Greenwell said. "A film production in our community would increase our hotel stays and it would help local retail and restaurant businesses. It also could become a source for tourism attraction bringing people into our community to see where the movie was made."

For more questions or further details, contact the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-263-6070 or email chamber@moberly.com