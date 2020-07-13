Gwinn honored at Southwestern College

Felicia Gwinn of Independence was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester, 2020. Students named to this honor roll must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.7.

Buchanan graduates from Troy University

Brett Buchanan of Blue Springs graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Mr. Buchanan graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Buchanan was also named to the Provost’s List because his grade point average was 3.65 or above.

Local students named to Missouri Western honor rolls

The following local students, who achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or better, have been named to the President’s List at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph:

• Grain Valley

Angelica Lozano

Logan Pendleton

Christian Sama

• Independence

Mohammad Alkhatib

Brianna Erazo

Linda Finger

• Lee’s Summit

Shannon Buehre

Alexis Guyton

Cohen Hamid

Abby Hill

Sarah Klaassen

Kylie Mathis

Adalyn Watkins

Todaja Weakley

Allegra Wolff

• Lone Jack

Sam Feaker

• Raytown

Adrianna Harrell

Dawson Schmutzler

The following local students, who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or better, have been named to the Dean’s List at Missouri Western:

• Blue Springs

Kelsy Sparks

• Independence

Austin Carter

Chloe Harris

Abby Johnston

Alex LaPointe

Hailie Lewis

Skyler Murphy

Saray Pilar Nonato

Leara Wright

• Lee’s Summit

Rosie Kamudzandu

Ashley Mathis

Jocelyn Sands

• Oak Grove

Megan Ray

Righi graduates from Iowa State

Bailey Righi, of Blue Springs, graduated, summa cum laude, this spring from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa with a bachelor of science in software engineering.

Local students graduate from Southwest Baptist

The following local students graduated from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., this spring:

Blue Springs

• Amber Hinken, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude

• Laura Manuel, bachelor of science, summa cum laude

Independence

• Bella Pazos, bachelor of science

• Zachary Winters, bachelor of arts

Lee’s Summit

• Brandon Neds, doctor of physical therapy

• Hailey Trimmer, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude

Local students at Southwest Baptist honored

The following local students have been named to honor rolls at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.:

Blue Springs

• Samantha Baldus

• Jacob Chappell

• Emma Davis

• Mason Dunn

• Callen Dye

• Laura Manuel

• Jordan Martin

• Seth Miller

• Sarah Smith

• Danielle Sommers

• Tessa Valdivia

• Harley Weld

Grain Valley

• Madison Jenkins

• Jennifer Selaya

• Jacob Andrews

Independence

• Thomas Lay

• Cooper Mangels

• Zoe Mason

• Bella Pazos

• Braxton Ward

Lee’s Summit

• Hannah Beachner

• Amanda Berkstresser

• Andrea Brown

• Maya Cofield

• Laura Davis

• Lee Dellenbaugh

• Reagan Edwards

• Blake Ford

• Logan French

• Janilyn Jones

• Cori Matney

• Alexis Stout

• Hailey Trimmer

• Benjamin Yoder

Lone Jack

• Aaron Hayes

Oak Grove

• Bryana Claphan

Local students named to Avila University Dean’s List

Avila University has announced the names of students who have qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2020. To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5. Local students named to the Dean’s List include:

Independence

Emily Akright

Coltin Bass

Scott Bower

Alexander Carpenter

Angela Driskell

Madison Griffin

Morgan Griffin

Brooklyn Hufft

Aspen Kridner

Allissa Kridner

Blythany Locascio

Darian Malone

Miriam Martinez

Sophie Ruoff

Abbey Simon

Jacob Slocum

Elizabeth Smith

Kaleb Sullivan

Calvin Tracy

Blue Springs

Emily Baldwin

Ashlyn Blatt

Madeline Clardy

Cassandra Dumsky

Alexander Francis

Joshua McCullugh

Shelby Phillips

Sadie St. Clair

Betsi Sterling

Gerson Sterling

Lee’s Summit

Ethan Francis

Alexa Hiler

Timothy Waris

Taylor Williams

Peterson inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi

Logan Peterson of Lee’s Summit was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Truman State University. Membership in the society is by invitation only. The top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Blue Springs students named to Iowa State Dean’s List

The following Blue Springs residents have been named to the Spring, 2020 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa:

• John Patrick Allen, Mathematics major

• Joshua Allen Gouldsmith, Mechanical Engineering major

• Sarah Mullan, Psychology major

• Bailey Jordan Righi, Software Engineering major

St. Michael the Archangel names Charism Awards winners

The Charism Awards are the highest awards given at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School located in Lee’s Summit. These awards are given to students who display an understanding of the school’s mission of "Know Truth, Love God, Serve Others."

The awards for the 2019-2020 school year are as follows:

• The Guardian of Truth awards were given to Grace Wheeler and Daniel Rogge, seniors; Theresa Christy and Brett Zagar, juniors; Delaney Stott and Joseph McNamara, sophomores; and Zoe O’Connor and Mitchell Lickteig, freshmen.

• The Ambassador of Love awards were given to Emma O’Connor and Travien Goodman, seniors; Isabella Hughes and Quinn McCullough, juniors; Natalie Hyde and Charles Twenter, sophomores; and Liliana Haggerty and Mark McNamara, freshmen.

• The Champion of Service awards were given to Colleen McNamara and Daniel Rogge, seniors; Emily Rogge and Jacob Edmundson, juniors; Lauren Rybowicz and Jack Wheeler, sophomores; and Zoe O’Connor and Mark McNamara, freshmen.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School Graduation

The graduation ceremony for the third graduating class from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School was held on June 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited audience was present in person while others watched online.

Students receiving the top academic honors include the following:

• Summa cum laude honors (top 5% of the class) were awarded to Justin House, Daniel Rogge and Abigail Salanski

• Magna cum laude honors (top 10% of the class) were awarded to Colleen McNamara, Mary Claire Rogge, Libby Welman and Grace Wheeler.

• Cum laude honors (grade point average of 90% or higher) were awarded to Emily Barosela, Moriah Breunig, Alexandra Davinroy, Juliana Diaz, Emma Foley, Anna Glen, Leanna Jakobe, Sara Lajaunie, Alyssa Lakin, Ebele Mgbemena, Emma O’Connor, Lucy O’Connor, Ben Palacios, Abby Sutberry, Mary Grace Tyler, Parker Valencia and Adelaine Weidler.

Local students graduate from Utah

Kirk Dudgeon of Blue Springs and Cierra Pleshek of independence both graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City this April. Mr. Dudgeon majored in international studies and Ms. Pleshek majored in elementary education. The commencement ceremony was held virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local students graduate from Washburn University

More than 600 students graduated from Washburn University in Topeka this spring. Local graduates include the following:

• Trevon Allen of Blue Springs graduated with a bachelor of criminal justice in security administration.

• Matthew Hughes of Blue Springs graduated with an associate of liberal studies.

• Rachel Mckiddie of independence graduated with a bachelor of science in forensic chemical science.

Sydney Paialii of Independence graduated with an associate of liberal studies.

Washburn University President’s List announced

Washburn University in Topeka has announced the names of students who were named to the President’s List for the spring semester of 2020. Students on this list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Two Independence residents, Stacy Briggs and Rachel Mckiddie, earned this honor.

Independence student named to RIT Dean’s List

Haily Ferguson of Independence was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology, located in Rochester, New York. Ms. Ferguson is a student in the 3D graphics technology program. She qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

Staton honored at Knox College

Ellis Staton of Independence, is a student at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. He has been accepted into Mortar Board, a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their scholarship, leadership and service. Mr. Staton has also been named to the Dean’s List of distinguished students at Knox College because his grade point average has been 3.6 or higher. Mr. Staton is majoring in educational studies and Spanish.

