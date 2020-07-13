Gwinn honored at Southwestern College
Felicia Gwinn of Independence was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester, 2020. Students named to this honor roll must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.7.
Buchanan graduates from Troy University
Brett Buchanan of Blue Springs graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Mr. Buchanan graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Buchanan was also named to the Provost’s List because his grade point average was 3.65 or above.
Local students named to Missouri Western honor rolls
The following local students, who achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or better, have been named to the President’s List at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph:
• Grain Valley
Angelica Lozano
Logan Pendleton
Christian Sama
• Independence
Mohammad Alkhatib
Brianna Erazo
Linda Finger
• Lee’s Summit
Shannon Buehre
Alexis Guyton
Cohen Hamid
Abby Hill
Sarah Klaassen
Kylie Mathis
Adalyn Watkins
Todaja Weakley
Allegra Wolff
• Lone Jack
Sam Feaker
• Raytown
Adrianna Harrell
Dawson Schmutzler
The following local students, who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or better, have been named to the Dean’s List at Missouri Western:
• Blue Springs
Kelsy Sparks
• Independence
Austin Carter
Chloe Harris
Abby Johnston
Alex LaPointe
Hailie Lewis
Skyler Murphy
Saray Pilar Nonato
Leara Wright
• Lee’s Summit
Rosie Kamudzandu
Ashley Mathis
Jocelyn Sands
• Oak Grove
Megan Ray
Righi graduates from Iowa State
Bailey Righi, of Blue Springs, graduated, summa cum laude, this spring from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa with a bachelor of science in software engineering.
Local students graduate from Southwest Baptist
The following local students graduated from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., this spring:
Blue Springs
• Amber Hinken, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude
• Laura Manuel, bachelor of science, summa cum laude
Independence
• Bella Pazos, bachelor of science
• Zachary Winters, bachelor of arts
Lee’s Summit
• Brandon Neds, doctor of physical therapy
• Hailey Trimmer, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude
Local students at Southwest Baptist honored
The following local students have been named to honor rolls at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.:
Blue Springs
• Samantha Baldus
• Jacob Chappell
• Emma Davis
• Mason Dunn
• Callen Dye
• Laura Manuel
• Jordan Martin
• Seth Miller
• Sarah Smith
• Danielle Sommers
• Tessa Valdivia
• Harley Weld
Grain Valley
• Madison Jenkins
• Jennifer Selaya
• Jacob Andrews
Independence
• Thomas Lay
• Cooper Mangels
• Zoe Mason
• Bella Pazos
• Braxton Ward
Lee’s Summit
• Hannah Beachner
• Amanda Berkstresser
• Andrea Brown
• Maya Cofield
• Laura Davis
• Lee Dellenbaugh
• Reagan Edwards
• Blake Ford
• Logan French
• Janilyn Jones
• Cori Matney
• Alexis Stout
• Hailey Trimmer
• Benjamin Yoder
Lone Jack
• Aaron Hayes
Oak Grove
• Bryana Claphan
Local students named to Avila University Dean’s List
Avila University has announced the names of students who have qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2020. To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5. Local students named to the Dean’s List include:
Independence
Emily Akright
Coltin Bass
Scott Bower
Alexander Carpenter
Angela Driskell
Madison Griffin
Morgan Griffin
Brooklyn Hufft
Aspen Kridner
Allissa Kridner
Blythany Locascio
Darian Malone
Miriam Martinez
Sophie Ruoff
Abbey Simon
Jacob Slocum
Elizabeth Smith
Kaleb Sullivan
Calvin Tracy
Blue Springs
Emily Baldwin
Ashlyn Blatt
Madeline Clardy
Cassandra Dumsky
Alexander Francis
Joshua McCullugh
Shelby Phillips
Sadie St. Clair
Betsi Sterling
Gerson Sterling
Lee’s Summit
Ethan Francis
Alexa Hiler
Timothy Waris
Taylor Williams
Peterson inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi
Logan Peterson of Lee’s Summit was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Truman State University. Membership in the society is by invitation only. The top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Blue Springs students named to Iowa State Dean’s List
The following Blue Springs residents have been named to the Spring, 2020 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa:
• John Patrick Allen, Mathematics major
• Joshua Allen Gouldsmith, Mechanical Engineering major
• Sarah Mullan, Psychology major
• Bailey Jordan Righi, Software Engineering major
St. Michael the Archangel names Charism Awards winners
The Charism Awards are the highest awards given at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School located in Lee’s Summit. These awards are given to students who display an understanding of the school’s mission of "Know Truth, Love God, Serve Others."
The awards for the 2019-2020 school year are as follows:
• The Guardian of Truth awards were given to Grace Wheeler and Daniel Rogge, seniors; Theresa Christy and Brett Zagar, juniors; Delaney Stott and Joseph McNamara, sophomores; and Zoe O’Connor and Mitchell Lickteig, freshmen.
• The Ambassador of Love awards were given to Emma O’Connor and Travien Goodman, seniors; Isabella Hughes and Quinn McCullough, juniors; Natalie Hyde and Charles Twenter, sophomores; and Liliana Haggerty and Mark McNamara, freshmen.
• The Champion of Service awards were given to Colleen McNamara and Daniel Rogge, seniors; Emily Rogge and Jacob Edmundson, juniors; Lauren Rybowicz and Jack Wheeler, sophomores; and Zoe O’Connor and Mark McNamara, freshmen.
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School Graduation
The graduation ceremony for the third graduating class from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School was held on June 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited audience was present in person while others watched online.
Students receiving the top academic honors include the following:
• Summa cum laude honors (top 5% of the class) were awarded to Justin House, Daniel Rogge and Abigail Salanski
• Magna cum laude honors (top 10% of the class) were awarded to Colleen McNamara, Mary Claire Rogge, Libby Welman and Grace Wheeler.
• Cum laude honors (grade point average of 90% or higher) were awarded to Emily Barosela, Moriah Breunig, Alexandra Davinroy, Juliana Diaz, Emma Foley, Anna Glen, Leanna Jakobe, Sara Lajaunie, Alyssa Lakin, Ebele Mgbemena, Emma O’Connor, Lucy O’Connor, Ben Palacios, Abby Sutberry, Mary Grace Tyler, Parker Valencia and Adelaine Weidler.
Local students graduate from Utah
Kirk Dudgeon of Blue Springs and Cierra Pleshek of independence both graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City this April. Mr. Dudgeon majored in international studies and Ms. Pleshek majored in elementary education. The commencement ceremony was held virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local students graduate from Washburn University
More than 600 students graduated from Washburn University in Topeka this spring. Local graduates include the following:
• Trevon Allen of Blue Springs graduated with a bachelor of criminal justice in security administration.
• Matthew Hughes of Blue Springs graduated with an associate of liberal studies.
• Rachel Mckiddie of independence graduated with a bachelor of science in forensic chemical science.
Sydney Paialii of Independence graduated with an associate of liberal studies.
Washburn University President’s List announced
Washburn University in Topeka has announced the names of students who were named to the President’s List for the spring semester of 2020. Students on this list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Two Independence residents, Stacy Briggs and Rachel Mckiddie, earned this honor.
Independence student named to RIT Dean’s List
Haily Ferguson of Independence was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology, located in Rochester, New York. Ms. Ferguson is a student in the 3D graphics technology program. She qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Staton honored at Knox College
Ellis Staton of Independence, is a student at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. He has been accepted into Mortar Board, a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their scholarship, leadership and service. Mr. Staton has also been named to the Dean’s List of distinguished students at Knox College because his grade point average has been 3.6 or higher. Mr. Staton is majoring in educational studies and Spanish.
