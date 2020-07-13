Monday

Jul 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM


Van Horn High School


64th annual commencement


Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas


Class size: 203 graduates


Top 1 percent: Leah Cooper, Ana Mejia, Breannah Pace, Jocelyn Rojas-Ramirez


Post-secondary: $5.2 million in potential renewable scholarships


Class speaker: Ana Mejia


In a nod to her parents and trying to conquer a language barrier, Mejia offered thanks to many people in both English and Spanish.


She reminded her classmates that their greatest purpose in life is to shine, and offered the quote from Peter Marshall and "Oak trees only grow strong in contrary winds, and diamonds are made under pressure."


"For the past few years, I have witnessed you shine differently," she said. "At the end we are shining regardless of the struggles. We are diamonds, who regardless of the circumstances, shine.


"Our shine goes on. Everything in life is light, and they reflect our shine. Our mission should be to reflect positivity and passion."


– Compiled by Mike Genet