Van Horn High School

64th annual commencement

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Class size: 203 graduates

Top 1 percent: Leah Cooper, Ana Mejia, Breannah Pace, Jocelyn Rojas-Ramirez

Post-secondary: $5.2 million in potential renewable scholarships

Class speaker: Ana Mejia

In a nod to her parents and trying to conquer a language barrier, Mejia offered thanks to many people in both English and Spanish.

She reminded her classmates that their greatest purpose in life is to shine, and offered the quote from Peter Marshall and "Oak trees only grow strong in contrary winds, and diamonds are made under pressure."

"For the past few years, I have witnessed you shine differently," she said. "At the end we are shining regardless of the struggles. We are diamonds, who regardless of the circumstances, shine.

"Our shine goes on. Everything in life is light, and they reflect our shine. Our mission should be to reflect positivity and passion."

– Compiled by Mike Genet