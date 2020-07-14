Name: Breannah Pace

High school: Van Horn

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: Honor Roll, KC Scholars, McCoy Award for Academic Excellence.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity girls cross country, varsity girls basketball, varsity girls soccer.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher throughout high school is Rachel Getter, my dual credit English teacher. Although I only had her for one school year, she constantly pushed me to and beyond my limits. She found ways to teach not only myself, but every other student she had so they could understand it. She understood that students learn in their own way.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I am attending the University of Missouri-Columbia. I chose this college because not only is the campus beautiful, but it is also the college I’ve been wanting to attend for a long time. I’ve always been a Mizzou fan. They also have an amazing pre-veterinary program.

What are your plans after college?

After college I plan to work at a veterinary clinic and hopefully open my own practice one day.