Name: Jackson Ryan Temple

High school: Grain Valley

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: Graduating Summa Cum Laude

Major extracurricular activities: Programmer and team leader on robotics team, lettered twice in robotics.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

I would have to say that would be one of my elementary teachers, Miss Walker. She was the teacher who believed in me, encouraged me, and helped me to understand and overcome my dyslexia. She also was able to make learning and school fun and exciting so that I actually wanted to be there.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I'm attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I chose this school because of recommendations from my uncle. Additionally I was able to visit several different schools and have personal meetings with their administration and teachers, because of this I was able to experience the environment. I found that Nebraska treated people more as an individual and less like a student. It was exactly what I was looking for in a school.

What are your plans after college?

After college I plan to spend my time in research. I want to help develop biological solutions to major problems in the world like world hunger, pollution, and fuel consumption.