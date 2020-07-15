Lee’s Summit Police are investigating a shooting after a vehicle crashed into a home early Wednesday and one of the two injured people inside had a gunshot wound.

Officers had responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Richardson Place, a residential area east of Missouri 291 and north of Langsford Road, where a vehicle had crashed into a home.

Officers found two males inside the vehicle, both seriously injured, and helped remove them. Paramedics found both had serious head injuries and the driver also had a gunshot wound. Police described the injuries as life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 816-969-1671.