Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. R.D. Mize Rd, Blue Springs, is hosting a summer series of support sessions for persons who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The last summer sessions will be July 16 and 30, from 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Contact Nancy Nowiszewski at nancyn@tmothylutheran.com and you will be sent a link to allow you to join the Zoom group.

The full GriefShare program is scheduled to resume on Thursday, Sept. 3. GriefShare is a nondenominational group that features Biblical teaching on recovery topics.

For further information, call the church at 816-228-5300.

– Staff reports