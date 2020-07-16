Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, KCMO or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Hummingbirds: 10-11:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City (in Kauffman Legacy Park), (816) 759-7300. Learn how to attract hummingbirds to your own yard or garden. Learn about native plants, sweet nectar and insects loved by this tiny bird. Families are welcome but all participants must be registered. Meet the naturalist at the front door to the Discovery Center. Register before the class begins by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=63 or calling the Center.

Friday Flights: 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City (in Kauffman Legacy Park), (816) 759-7300. Learn the basics of archery. Meet the naturalist at the pavilion on the south side of the Discovery Center. Register before the class begins by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=63 or calling the Center. Adults.

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. You can purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Independence Uptown Market: 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10-11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Catching Catfish With Rod and Reel: 6 to 10 a.m., Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766. Learn how to catch channel, flathead and blue catfish in Missouri’s farm ponds, lakes and rivers and then try your luck fishing. This event is held at the W. Robert Aylward Education Pond. Ages 7 and older welcome, but children between the ages of 7 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by July 17 by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3 or calling the Center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of beautiful forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are: Tuesday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: Noon-5 p.m., Monday: Closed.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

Jackson County Parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails designed for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/168/Trails or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.