The Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar Ave., Independence, in coordination with Harvesters, is providing free to-go lunches for children throughout the summer.

The menu for these to-go lunches will be very similar to the senior meals menus (which are listed in the Examiner on Fridays) being provided by Fairmount Community Center.

These kids’ lunches are handed out at the Center on weekdays, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Parents wishing to obtain these free kids’ lunches must bring the children, or the children’s birth certificates, with them to the Center on their first visit so that the children’s placement with the parent can be verified.

For further information about this program, call 816-254-8334.

– Examiner staff