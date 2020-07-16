After significant but much-needed rain in the area, the National Weather Service says to be wary of excessive heat.

The local Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued an excessive heat warning from noon Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday, as heat index values – which account for humidity as well as actual temperature – are forecasted to be between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoon hours each day.

The early Wednesday rain storms dropped an estimated 3 to 4 inches in Eastern Jackson County, and the Weather Service measured 3.5 inches at KCI Airport. The record for that day is 4.16 inches in 1989. Wednesday’s rain brought the total since June 1 to 6.72 inches, still .87 inches below normal.

Some pockets of northwest Missouri received 4 to 8 inches Wednesday.

For the upcoming heat wave, health and weather officials remind people to drink plenty of water, take breaks from outdoor activities, check on elderly and high-risk neighbors and never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.