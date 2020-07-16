Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of July 20.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Black and bleu burger, sweet potato wedges, cucumber dill salad, pineapple in gelatin.

• Tuesday: Butter chicken, chickpea salad, basmati rice, peach.

• Wednesday: Tuna Noodle casserole, steamed peas, California blend vegetables, strawberries and bananas.

• Thursday: Chef salad with ham, turkey and bacon, lemon pepper brussel sprouts, fresh grapes.

• Friday: Catfish nuggets, creamy cole slaw, chuckwagon corn, diced peaches.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken Tetrazzini, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Goulash, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Smothered pork, casserole, broccoli, dessert.

• Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Enchiladas or taco salad, spiced apples, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.

– Nancy Melton