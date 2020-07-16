Missouri is about four days behind in logging its positive COVID-19 tests to its public portal, state health Director Randall Williams said Thursday.

While local health departments receive information about positive test results within an hour of their receipt by the Department of Health and Senior Services, processing and verifying the results and posting them online for public view is far behind, Williams said.

The reports to local health departments are a high priority, Williams said at a briefing with Gov. Mike Parson.

"I have insisted on that because I want our local health departments to know within an hour they have a positive," Williams said.

But other processing of positive results takes longer, he said.

"When it comes to processing it and putting it into the computer, we are running about four days behind, or 7,000," he said.

The department reported another 708 positive results Thursday, bringing the reported state total of cases to 30,422. That data shows Boone County, for example, with 665 confirmed coronavirus infections, while the Thursday report from the Columbia-Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services shows 821 cases.

The latest daily state total is the fifth-highest reported since the start of the pandemic. All five reports of 700 or more cases have come since July 7.

Families and residents of Solstice Senior Living on Keene Street received a notice Thursday that an employee who last worked on Tuesday has tested positive. The assisted living facility has again stopped providing meals in the dining rooms and is limiting residents’ contacts to medical personnel and employees.

"We understand how difficult it is to be confined to your apartment," the note, signed by Colette Gray, president and CEO of the Carlsbad, California, based company wrote.

The note did not state whether residents would be tested.

"We are currently monitoring all residents and associates for signs and symptoms of the virus," Gray wrote.

No one at Solstice Living headquarters or the local facility were available Thursday for comment.

During his briefing, Parson announced a $15 million plan to support the state’s tourism industry. The money, from federal relief funds, will be used to support payrolls and travel promotion.

There have been 58,000 unemployment claims in the food industry alone related to the pandemic, said Rob Dixon, director of the Department of Economic Development.

"We know that more than 40% of American travelers say they have no plans to travel for the rest of the year," Dixon said.

Elsewhere in the state, St. Louis officials are considering whether to restore some restrictions on social gatherings after the state reported its second-largest single day increase in new cases of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson noted that "COVID numbers continue to not look very good" in announcing Wednesday that she is considering changes.

"We will be meeting here today and tomorrow to figure out if we need to take any steps to pull back," the mayor said in a Facebook Live.

"If we continue to see the rate of increases in cases ... in hospitalizations, in admissions, in people in our intensive care units ... there are very few levers to pull, outside of then pulling back on those societal restrictions," said Dr. Alex Garza, director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

At least two high schools, Eureka and Kirkwood, have reported cases in student-athletes participating in football workouts.

"We know that gatherings of young people and adults around youth sports are the primary source of spread in the community," County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday.