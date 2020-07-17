The city of Blue Springs will have a couple road closures over the next few days for construction and paving.

Northwest 22nd Street between Northwest Ashton Drive and Northwest South Outer Road, which goes past Baumgartner Park and Centennial Pool Plex, will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for repaving. The city also had the block closed Friday. The suggested detour is Northwest 19th Street.

To the south, a couple blocks of Southwest Keystone Drive, between Southwest Stoney Brook Lane and Southwest Gladstone Drive in a residential area east of Missouri 7, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. July 27 (the next Monday). Drivers should use Stoney Book and Gladstone as a detour.

For more information, contact the Public Works Engineering Division at 816-228-0121.

– Staff reports