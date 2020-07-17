Missouri State Fair organizers announced Friday afternoon the annual fair in Sedalia will instead be scaled back to simply a youth livestock show Aug. 13-23.

Previously, fair organizers had planned to go ahead with the annual event amid the pandemic, but without concerts and numerous contests and demonstrations. The Opening Day Ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events are now also canceled.

Fair organizers said many partners, sponsors and vendors had opted out in recent weeks or decided to limit their participation. In addition, COVID-19 continued to spread.

"We care deeply about the public health and safety of our fairgoers and our community," organizers said in their announcement. "When the original decision to move forward with the fair was made, the information and numbers were different than they are now." Working with the governor and Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, they determined the "best course of action was to work to reduce the number of individuals on the fairgrounds."

The Fair will issue applicable refunds, and exhibitor camping will still be available. Limited concessions will be available for exhibitors and their families.