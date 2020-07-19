Donning her brown roller skates, Dani Perez stood in the intersection.

Surrounding her where Rogers Street, Paris Road, and College Avenue come together, about 70 people displayed various types of wheels — protesters on skateboards, roller skates, bicycles, and even scooters prepared to roll throughout downtown in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I’m half Mexican, half white. So, half of my history and heritage parallels with Black lives, as far as discrimination. . . To me, it feels like if one part of the community is hurting, then we’re all hurting," Perez, who organized the event, said. "This movement, for me, means being there for my community. Minorities can only lift themselves up if they are lifting other minorities up, too."

In the description for the Roll Out For Justice event on Facebook, Perez wrote that "[w]e owe a lot to the many Black athletes and their communities for all they've contributed (and continue doing so) to our favorite sports and it's [high time] we as bike and skating communities show up in support!"

"I just love the energy. I love that it grabs different people that you normally don’t see in a particular march. It has a different energy to it," Perez said. "For some people, it’s been over 50 days (of protesting), so it’s nice, because things can get too normalized. It’s a different vibe and a way to reach out to different people ... a way to continue the momentum."

There may have been a deeper meaning hidden in the wheels of this march.

In 1963, a Black man named Ledger Smith, otherwise known as "Roller Man," roller-skated 685 miles from Chicago to Washington D.C. to hear Martin Luther King’s famous "I Have a Dream" speech with a sign around his neck that read "freedom."

This was not the only moment in civil rights history that roller skating had a role in the civil rights movement.

Before segregation ended, most roller rinks barred Black people from skating in their establishments. Many Black skaters used these "white only" roller rinks as an opportunity to peacefully protest segregation before its end, often demanding entry or performing sit-ins. One of the nation’s first sit-ins was at a roller rink.

After segregation in public accommodations became illegal in 1964, many white-owned rinks disguised their racism with rules that banned things like saggy pants and smaller wheels, which many Black skaters preferred. Other rinks disguised racism with theme nights that advertised as "Gospel Night", "Soul Night", and even "MLK night." Eventually, rinks started disguising nights in which they’d welcome Black skaters as "Adult Night." Some rinks still do not play hip hop music or allow saggy pants or small wheels.

As Columbia’s protesters on wheels rode through the streets with volunteers in cars blocking the road for them, there were occasional chants for justice, some music fading in and out, and a few friendships forged over similar choices in which types of wheels protesters had shown up with.

While gathered at Speakers Circle at the University of Missouri, a few local activists spoke to the crowd.

Doug Mann, a Columbia resident, spoke about the Columbia Police Department’s policy manual. In the manual, it reads that "choke, strangle or similar holds which restrict the flow of blood to the brain or the person’s ability to breathe are prohibited except where the officer reasonably believes there is an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to him/herself or a third party and this action is the only reasonable means at the time to stop the threat."

"One of the things that we’re going to be advocating for is just a little bit of a language change," Mann told the crowd. "I spent about 20 years within the sport of wrestling. I can tell you that there are much safer ways to restrain a human being, without providing pressure to their throat or carotid arteries. If I can do it, they can do it. If the high schoolers at Rock Bridge can do it, they can do it."

After speakers wrapped up, the crowd headed to the Columbia Police Department. Once protesters had arrived at the station, they were asked to either take a knee or lay on the concrete for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time in which Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck before Floyd suffocated.

After concluding the demonstration, protesters made their way back to Walt’s Bike Shop’s parking lot, where they wrapped up their march. As the 95-degree heat finally began to let up on protesters, the sun began to set as they all bid each other farewell. Some skated off, some drove off and some picked up their roller skates and skateboards and walked back to their homes.

"The skating community really showed through. Really, just collaboration and going to things like city hall meetings. . .You know, that’s why we’re marching and rallying everyday, because we want to be consistent," Perez said. "Some days, we’re very dwindled, and some days we’re very big. The important thing is to just keep showing up and occupying spaces, always to keep educating ourselves."