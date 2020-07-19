OATS Transit on July 9 received a $10,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation.

OATS Transit is a Missouri-based not-for-profit transportation provider. The Veterans United Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans.

The grant will help OATS continue to provide transportation for its clients to work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs for the elderly, disabled or other rural Missouri residents, according to a news release.

Approximately 17% of OAT’s workforce is veterans, who also help transport veterans to the Truman VA Hospital in Columbia and five VA clinics in neighboring cities.

Funds also will go toward transporting veterans to the Entrepreneurship Boot Camp hosted by the University of Missouri.

"We are grateful companies like Veterans United are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve," OATS Executive Director Dorothy Yeager said in the release.