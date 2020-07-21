Sunday, July 5
• Main Street and McQuerry – careless and imprudent driver
• 100 block of East Old US 40 – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Persimmon – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 800 block of Willow – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm
• 1000 block of Stoney Point – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)
• Country Hill and Gateway – fireworks
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance
• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar – disturbance
• Persimmon and Dillingham – fireworks
• Duncan and Hedgewood – fireworks
• West City Limits – prisoner transport
• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal neglect
• Joseph Cir and Graystone – fireworks
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
Monday, July 6
• 1100 block of NE McQuerry – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby
• 400 block of Wolf Creek – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – trespassing
• 1100 block of Scenic – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – stealing
• 2100 block of Dillingham – missing juvenile
• 500 block of NW Woodbury – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Nelson and LeAnn – parking illegally
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – disturbance
• 600 block of Creek Ridge – area check
Tuesday, July 7
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 1400 block of Broadway – standby to prevent
• 1300 block of Brentwood – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 200 block of Cypress – burglary
• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Broadway – property damage
• 400 block of Hamilton – harassment
• 70 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Wednesday, July 8
• 1100 block of McQuerry – agency assist (EMS)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Woodbury and Maple – suspicious Vehicle
• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious activity
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (EMS)
• 1300 block of Sycamore – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist
• 1100 block of Dean Drive – check the well being
• Ridgeview and Muriel – juveniles on minibikes
• 200 block of Michael – shots fired
• 200 block of Gregg – disturbance
• Route BB and Eagles Parkway – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 100 block of Jackie – citizen contact
• Route BB – debris in roadway
• 300 block of Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
Thursday, July 9
• 700 block of Main Street – leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 800 block of SW Cross Creek – burglary
• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious juvenile
• Woodbury and Route BB – motorist assist
• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – agency assist (Kansas City Police Department)
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – open door
Friday, July 10
• 700 block of Main Street – repossession
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing
• 600 block of Muriel Drive – unattended death
• 500 block of Main – alarm
• 300 block of Woodbury – motor vehicle accident
• 100 block of Oak – harassment
• 700 block of Albatross – alarm
• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1100 block of Casey Blvd – assault
• Long and Silverstone – area check
Saturday, July 11
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• Sni-A-Bar and Route AA – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Walnut – alarm
• 1100 block of Pamela – animal control
• 1300 block of Cherry – prisoner transport
• 700 block of Squire Court – alarm
• 1800 block of Mya Court – alarm
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – area check
• 1200 block of Eagles – trespassing
• Greystone Cir – noise complaint
• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm
• 600 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance
• 600 block of Yennie Ave – civil standby
• 1200 block of Baytree – area check
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
Saturday, July 12
• 600 block of Tisha – civil standby
• Duncan Road and Route BB – careless and imprudent driver
• 1800 block of Bradford Court – noise complaint
• 300 block of Old US 40 – motor vehicle accident
• Nelson and Woodland – citizen contact
Monday, July 13
• 1000 block of Dean – civil standby
• Lakeview and Ginger Hill – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 2200 block of Hedgewood – alarm
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• Sni-A-Bar and Blue Branch – area check
Tuesday, July 14
• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – agency assist (Odessa Police Department)
• R.D. Mize Road and Route BB – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 200 block of Aaron Lane – abandoned vehicle