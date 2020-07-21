Tuesday

Jul 21, 2020 at 11:43 AM


Sunday, July 5


• Main Street and McQuerry – careless and imprudent driver


• 100 block of East Old US 40 – suspicious person


• 1300 block of Persimmon – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 800 block of Willow – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious activity


• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity


• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm


• 1000 block of Stoney Point – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)


• Country Hill and Gateway – fireworks


• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance


• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar – disturbance


• Persimmon and Dillingham – fireworks


• Duncan and Hedgewood – fireworks


• West City Limits – prisoner transport


• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal neglect


• Joseph Cir and Graystone – fireworks


• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance


Monday, July 6


• 1100 block of NE McQuerry – stealing


• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby


• 400 block of Wolf Creek – disturbance


• 700 block of Main Street – trespassing


• 1100 block of Scenic – citizen contact


• 1200 block of Dean Drive – stealing


• 2100 block of Dillingham – missing juvenile


• 500 block of NW Woodbury – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• Nelson and LeAnn – parking illegally


• 1100 block of Willow Drive – disturbance


• 600 block of Creek Ridge – area check


Tuesday, July 7


• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)


• 1400 block of Broadway – standby to prevent


• 1300 block of Brentwood – parking complaint


• 700 block of Main Street – harassment


• 200 block of Cypress – burglary


• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident


• 600 block of Broadway – property damage


• 400 block of Hamilton – harassment


• 70 block of Main Street – citizen contact


Wednesday, July 8


• 1100 block of McQuerry – agency assist (EMS)


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• Woodbury and Maple – suspicious Vehicle


• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious activity


• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (EMS)


• 1300 block of Sycamore – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist


• 1100 block of Dean Drive – check the well being


• Ridgeview and Muriel – juveniles on minibikes


• 200 block of Michael – shots fired


• 200 block of Gregg – disturbance


• Route BB and Eagles Parkway – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)


• 100 block of Jackie – citizen contact


• Route BB – debris in roadway


• 300 block of Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)


Thursday, July 9


• 700 block of Main Street – leaving scene of motor vehicle accident


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)


• 700 block of Main Street – found property


• 800 block of SW Cross Creek – burglary


• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious juvenile


• Woodbury and Route BB – motorist assist


• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – agency assist (Kansas City Police Department)


• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – open door


Friday, July 10


• 700 block of Main Street – repossession


• 100 block of Sunny Lane – assault


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing


• 600 block of Muriel Drive – unattended death


• 500 block of Main – alarm


• 300 block of Woodbury – motor vehicle accident


• 100 block of Oak – harassment


• 700 block of Albatross – alarm


• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm


• 1100 block of Casey Blvd – assault


• Long and Silverstone – area check


Saturday, July 11


• 700 block of Main Street – stealing


• Sni-A-Bar and Route AA – motor vehicle accident


• 200 block of Walnut – alarm


• 1100 block of Pamela – animal control


• 1300 block of Cherry – prisoner transport


• 700 block of Squire Court – alarm


• 1800 block of Mya Court – alarm


• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm


• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – area check


• 1200 block of Eagles – trespassing


• Greystone Cir – noise complaint


• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm


• 600 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance


• 600 block of Yennie Ave – civil standby


• 1200 block of Baytree – area check


• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact


Saturday, July 12


• 600 block of Tisha – civil standby


• Duncan Road and Route BB – careless and imprudent driver


• 1800 block of Bradford Court – noise complaint


• 300 block of Old US 40 – motor vehicle accident


• Nelson and Woodland – citizen contact


Monday, July 13


• 1000 block of Dean – civil standby


• Lakeview and Ginger Hill – disturbance


• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact


• 2200 block of Hedgewood – alarm


• 1400 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint


• 700 block of Main Street – assault


• Sni-A-Bar and Blue Branch – area check


Tuesday, July 14


• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – agency assist (Odessa Police Department)


• R.D. Mize Road and Route BB – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)


• 200 block of Aaron Lane – abandoned vehicle