Sunday, July 5

• Main Street and McQuerry – careless and imprudent driver

• 100 block of East Old US 40 – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Persimmon – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 800 block of Willow – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• 600 block of Shorthorn – alarm

• 1000 block of Stoney Point – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)

• Country Hill and Gateway – fireworks

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance

• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar – disturbance

• Persimmon and Dillingham – fireworks

• Duncan and Hedgewood – fireworks

• West City Limits – prisoner transport

• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – animal neglect

• Joseph Cir and Graystone – fireworks

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

Monday, July 6

• 1100 block of NE McQuerry – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – civil standby

• 400 block of Wolf Creek – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – trespassing

• 1100 block of Scenic – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – stealing

• 2100 block of Dillingham – missing juvenile

• 500 block of NW Woodbury – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Nelson and LeAnn – parking illegally

• 1100 block of Willow Drive – disturbance

• 600 block of Creek Ridge – area check

Tuesday, July 7

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 1400 block of Broadway – standby to prevent

• 1300 block of Brentwood – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – harassment

• 200 block of Cypress – burglary

• BB Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident

• 600 block of Broadway – property damage

• 400 block of Hamilton – harassment

• 70 block of Main Street – citizen contact

Wednesday, July 8

• 1100 block of McQuerry – agency assist (EMS)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Woodbury and Maple – suspicious Vehicle

• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious activity

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (EMS)

• 1300 block of Sycamore – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist

• 1100 block of Dean Drive – check the well being

• Ridgeview and Muriel – juveniles on minibikes

• 200 block of Michael – shots fired

• 200 block of Gregg – disturbance

• Route BB and Eagles Parkway – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 100 block of Jackie – citizen contact

• Route BB – debris in roadway

• 300 block of Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

Thursday, July 9

• 700 block of Main Street – leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 800 block of SW Cross Creek – burglary

• 900 block of Ryan Road – suspicious juvenile

• Woodbury and Route BB – motorist assist

• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – agency assist (Kansas City Police Department)

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – open door

Friday, July 10

• 700 block of Main Street – repossession

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing

• 600 block of Muriel Drive – unattended death

• 500 block of Main – alarm

• 300 block of Woodbury – motor vehicle accident

• 100 block of Oak – harassment

• 700 block of Albatross – alarm

• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1100 block of Casey Blvd – assault

• Long and Silverstone – area check

Saturday, July 11

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• Sni-A-Bar and Route AA – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Walnut – alarm

• 1100 block of Pamela – animal control

• 1300 block of Cherry – prisoner transport

• 700 block of Squire Court – alarm

• 1800 block of Mya Court – alarm

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – area check

• 1200 block of Eagles – trespassing

• Greystone Cir – noise complaint

• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm

• 600 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance

• 600 block of Yennie Ave – civil standby

• 1200 block of Baytree – area check

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact

Saturday, July 12

• 600 block of Tisha – civil standby

• Duncan Road and Route BB – careless and imprudent driver

• 1800 block of Bradford Court – noise complaint

• 300 block of Old US 40 – motor vehicle accident

• Nelson and Woodland – citizen contact

Monday, July 13

• 1000 block of Dean – civil standby

• Lakeview and Ginger Hill – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 2200 block of Hedgewood – alarm

• 1400 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• Sni-A-Bar and Blue Branch – area check

Tuesday, July 14

• 2700 block of Dillingham Road – agency assist (Odessa Police Department)

• R.D. Mize Road and Route BB – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 200 block of Aaron Lane – abandoned vehicle