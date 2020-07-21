A visitation for Tracey Ann Hill will be held in Devils Lake, ND, at Lake Region Corporation Friday, July 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. for her extended Devils Lake family and any who choose to attend.

A visitation for Tracey Ann Hill will be held in Devils Lake, ND, at Lake Region Corporation Friday, July 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. for her extended Devils Lake family and any who choose to attend. The funeral service was held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 20 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at St. Petri Cemetery, rural Nome, ND. Tracey Ann Hill was the youngest of five daughters born to Earlis Jean (Harland) and William D. Hill on Jan. 6, 1965, in Valley City. She left her earthly home, surrounded by her family, to join her mother on July 16 at Sanford Health Fargo, ND. Tracey lived in Devils Lake, where she had many friends and caregivers that brightened her life. Being born a Rubella (German measles) baby, Tracey met and overcame many challenges in her 55 years. She learned to sit up, walk, use sign language, read and write; all against the odds she was given at birth. Tracey even held a part-time job at McDonald’s, probably fostering her love for a hamburger and pop. Tracey grew up in the company of four older sisters until the age of four, when the difficult decision was made for her to live and receive services at the Grafton State School. At ten years old, she continued school at the North Dakota School for the Deaf in Devils Lake and graduated from the Special Studies Program in 1986. She looked forward to spending summers and holidays at home on the farm and summer camp at Camp Grassick. Camping, at one time, was a favorite pastime for her as she always signed for suitcase and camp. Tracey always looked forward to the annual “sisters’ weekend” over the past 20 years where bowling, swimming, pumpkin carving, and hamburgers were always on the agenda. But, like her aunt Dorothy (Hill) Dunham always said, “I love you all individually, but together you’re a bit much!” Through the independent living program, Tracey found a roommate in Connie that evolved into a thirty plus year friendship without uttering a word to each other, both being nonverbal. Don’t we all wish we could have that kind of relationship? Roommate, Theresa, eventually became part of this three-some family. Tracey’s very special family included; her caregivers, medical staff and many people within the Devils Lake community. She taught us things like perseverance, persistence, tenacity, trust and unconditional love. Tracey had a stubborn streak (Harland-Hill genetics) and she wasn’t going to do anything she didn’t want to do without reward. All who knew and loved her, knew they better have a pop nearby. Tracey is now free to rejoice her freedom from the recent health conditions that were beginning to affect her life. She leaves behind; her father, Bill Hill; four sisters, Lynn Hill (Guy Harper), Lori Hill, Tami (Virgil) Kratz and Christl (Alan) Durand; five nieces and nephews, Sadie Harper, Graham Harper, Markus Kratz, Danielle Durand, and Brendan Durand; along with her extended caregiver family and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She joins; her mother, Earlis, who was waiting with open arms to welcome her special baby home. We hope you remember Tracey as a woman full of surprises, from love to demanding determination, all the attributes we have come to love and will miss in our dear sister and daughter. Memorials may be directed to Lake Region Corporation Devils Lake, 224 3rd St. NW Devils Lake, ND 58301 as they were Tracey’s and other individuals with disabilities life support family or to an organization of your choice serving people with disabilities. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com.