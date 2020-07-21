Missouri voters who want an absentee or mail-in ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election must apply by Wednesday.

Applications can be obtained on the Jackson County Election Board website: www.jcebmo.org, or by visiting the board’s office at 215 N. Liberty St., Independence, on the north side of the Square. Applications must be received by July 22.

Absentee applications can be faxed to 816-325-4642, emailed to: absentee@jcebmo.org, or mailed to: JCEB, P.O. Box 296, Independence, MO 64051. Mail-in applications can be mailed to the office or dropped off in person.

The state of Missouri is allowing all voters to vote by mail this year, but the ballot envelope has to be notarized.

There are separate rules for absentee voting. Those wishing to cast an absentee vote meet one of seven criteria:

• Absence on election day.

• Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability (including caring for such a person).

• Religious belief or practice.

• Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than my polling place.

• Incarceration, though with all the necessary qualifications for voting.

• Participation in the address confidentiality program because of safety concerns.

• Contracted or at-risk for contracting the coronavirus.

For absentee ballots, a notary is not needed for those incapacitated or those with or at-risk for COVID-19. Otherwise, a notary is needed. Absentee ballots can be mailed to the office or returned in person, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.

Mail-in ballot envelopes must be notarized, and they must be mailed to the Election Board P.O. box.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his office is compiling a list of notaries who have volunteered to provide service for voters for free. The secretary of state’s four offices are also providing free notary service for voters, including the downtown Kansas City office in the Daniels State Office Building, 615 E. 13th St., Room 513.

The secretary of state’s website is: sos.mo.gov.