Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a double-shooting early Thursday evening in a northeast neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 6:25 p.m., police said, in the 18800 block of East Wigwam Place, a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood between U.S. 24 and East Bundschu Road. Officers found two shooting victims, thought they did not specify exactly where, and both were rushed to the hospital. One victim later died, while the other was reported in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The shooting marks the sixth homicide this year in Independence. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.