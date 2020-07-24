The Jackson County Health Department says it has traced five cases of COVID-19 thus far back to a July 10 party attended by students from a half dozen local high schools, with three more symptomatic individuals waiting test results.

According to the Health Department, about 100 to 200 people attended the party in the Lakewood neighborhood of northern Lee’s Summit, mostly high school students ages 14 to 16. There isn’t a complete guest list, so identifying possible exposures has been difficult, the department said in a release.

Current county guidelines limit gatherings to 100 people or fewer. Contact tracers say students from Truman, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools were in attendance at the party two weeks ago.

The department recommends that any person who attended the party get tested, as asymptomatic individuals can still carry the virus and pass it to others.

A testing clinic is being scheduled for 12-3 p.m. Monday to help with testing those who attended. If you or someone you know was in attendance, they should email: COVID19@tmcmed.org to request a registration link for testing.

According to the Health Department, if an individual tests positive and has symptoms, they can be around others after all of the following:

• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

• At least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without medications.

• Symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved.

An individual who tests positive and has no symptoms can be around others after at least 10 days since the first positive test, assuming the individual has not developed any subsequent symptoms.

Those contacted by the Health Department about exposure to COVID-19 are asked to answer or return the call to help with contact tracing.

