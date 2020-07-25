The Community Blood Center has issued an urgent call for healthy blood donors. It says the current local blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

The Independence School District has agreed to host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at William Chrisman High School, 1223 N. Noland Road.

Appointments to give blood are preferred and can be made by visiting savealifenow.org/group and entering the group code "QH" or by calling Dawn Eblen at 816-352-2342.

Precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and donors are asked to wear a mask or will be given on when they arrive.