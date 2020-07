A motorcyclist fleeing from a traffic stop in Independence crashed and died late Friday night.

Police say they had stopped the driver of a Honda, and that driver took off. Police did not say if they gave chase. The motorcyclist went at what police said was a high speed and then, near U.S. 24 and Arlington in the northwest corner of the city, went off the road. The motorcycle overturned, struck a fence and struck a building.

Police have not released the person’s name.

– Examiner staff