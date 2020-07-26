From The Examiner during the week of July 20-25, 1970:

• "LIBRARY POLICY TO PROTECT INDIVIDUAL READING HABITS" – The Mid-Continent Public Library Service has adopted a policy that it will not release the names of individual readers who pursue a particular subject matter to any agency of state, federal, or local government without an order from a court of competent jurisdiction. The resolution, passed by the library board, was prompted, in part, by recent news reports that Internal Revenue agents have asked some libraries to furnish names of persons reading books on explosives in their investigation of specific crimes.

• "HIS ‘GOOD TURN’" – Mike Phelps, 13, a member of Boy Scout Troop 265 in Raytown, set out Thursday afternoon to fulfill some of the requirements for a merit badge in conservation. But the job turned out bigger than he expected.

He intended to pick up all the cans and litter he could find along a mile of Noland Road north of U.S. 50. By the time he had covered half a mile he had all the cans he could handle.

Mike’s harvest, nearly a pickup truck load of litter, is on display in front of the Berbiglia Store at 3509 Noland, with this accompanying sign:

"Are you guilty? Our roadsides and streams are filled with litter. This collection came from a short stretch of Noland Road. Please help keep America clean."

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 21-26, 1920:

• "QUITS POOL HALL" – When Joseph Berislavich of Sugar Creek was brought before Judge Ralph Latshaw at Kansas City Wednesday he agreed to give up his license to operate a pool hall at Sugar Creek. A few days ago six residents went before Judge Latshaw, charged the pool hall keeper with permitting drinking and gambling. Judge Latshaw assessed a six months jail sentence but suspended sentence provided the county license was surrendered and the pool hall keeper went into some other line of work.

• "LESS DUST AT THE FAIR" – The county court today instructed Ed Collins, superintendent of road oiling for the county, to oil the road inside the Independence Fair Grounds running from the main entrance on the north to the grand stand. The county is to be paid for the expense of furnishing the oil and doing the work. For a number of years, especially when the season was dry, the dust during the last two or three days of the fair has been very disagreeable.

• "AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION" (an editorial) – Independence got a widely circulated lot of undesirable advertising last year during the progress of the Independence Fair. The Kansas City Star ran a screaming story about gambling in connection with the racing program. This went everywhere and gave the impression that while race track gambling was under the ban of the law and public sentiment everywhere else, it flourished here.

There was some gambling at the fair. There was gambling among the individuals in the infield and there was gambling in the grandstand, if the placing of small bets for the fun of it is to be called gambling.

We have no practical suggestions to make on the subject but the fact that this undesirable advertising hit us last year ought to cause the managers to consider plans to make it impossible this year.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox