Florene Hall, 82, of Linn Creek, MO passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Fulton Manor Care Center.

She was born near Dean’s Creek in rural Camden County on March 30, 1937, the daughter of James E. and Sybyl Zay Wright. The “Old Home Place” provided many happy memories for Florene and her siblings.

Florene and her husband Jerry E. Hall were married on March 25, 1956 at her parent’s home in Montreal. They shared 52 loving and purpose-filled lives together until his death on December 31, 2008.

Florene was a woman of ambition, faith, and love. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For many years she worked as a waitress at Arrowhead Lodge and Holiday Inn. She then worked at Lake Regional Hospital as the Lead Evening Housekeeper before her retirement.

Florene was an active member of the Camdenton Church of Christ. She taught Sunday School for many years, was involved in several ladies’ class projects and typed the church bulletin. She loved the Lord, her family, little children, gardening, and every stray pet that came along. Florene was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry E. Hall; four brothers, James Jr, Eugene, Jimmy and Joseph Wright; two sisters, Imogene Davis and Lyla Robinnett; and a grandson, Brian Dale Hall.

She is survived by three sons, Edwin D. Hall & wife Linda of Fulton, MO, James R. Hall of Camdenton, MO and Donald W. Hall of Montreal, MO; four grandchildren, Curtis Hall & wife Janice, Stephanie, Daniel, and Grace Hall; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Hudson Hall; two brothers, Jess and Jerry Wright; seven sisters, Irene Taylor, Patsy Moore, Lilly Hess, Corene Gilliam, Pansy Miller, Darlene Nuttle and Twyla Reaves.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Selby-Hall Cemetery Fund. “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity” 1 Corinthians 13:13

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Camdenton Church of Christ. Brother Mark Moore will be the officiant, Jerry Wright will be the Eulogist, and Robert Nuttle will be the Song Leader. Following the memorial service, a dinner will be held at the Camdenton Church of Christ for all those who would like to attend. Online condolences and register book entries may be left at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.