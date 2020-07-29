BRIDGETON — Charges have been filed against a man being sought in the killing of an acquaintance inside a Bridgeton storage unit, police said.

Michael Molinari, 27, of Overland, has been charged in a warrant issued Tuesday with first-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the Friday shooting death of 28-year-old Cameron Gray of St. Ann, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Gray and Molinari had been together inside the unit for about four hours while Gray installed flooring inside the storage unit, police said. That's when Molinari pulled a gun, shot Gray, grabbed a box from the unit and left, investigators said.

Officers were called minutes later when Molinari used his truck to smash through the storage unit's security gate.

The shooting was recorded on three different surveillance videos, investigators said. Police have been searching for Molinari since the day of the shooting. Molinari had agreed to meet police at a fast food restaurant at one point, but failed to show up, police said.