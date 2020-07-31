St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School Graduation

The graduation ceremony for the third graduating class from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School was held June 16.

Students receiving the top academic honors include the following:

• Summa cum laude honors (top 5% of the class) were awarded to Justin House, Daniel Rogge and Abigail Salanski

• Magna cum laude honors (top 10% of the class) were awarded to Colleen McNamara, Mary Claire Rogge, Libby Welman and Grace Wheeler.

• Cum laude honors (grade point average of 90% or higher) were awarded to Emily Barosela, Moriah Breunig, Alexandra Davinroy, Juliana Diaz, Emma Foley, Anna Glen, Leanna Jakobe, Sara Lajaunie, Alyssa Lakin, Ebele Mgbemena, Emma O’Connor, Lucy O’Connor, Ben Palacios, Abby Sutberry, Mary Grace Tyler, Parker Valencia and Adelaine Weidler.

Anderson named to dean’s list

Sophie Anderson of Lee’s Summit has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To earn this honor, Anderson achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for this semester.

Local students graduate from the University of Utah

Kirk Dudgeon of Blue Springs and Cierra Pleshek of independence both graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City this spring. Dudgeon majored in international studies, and Pleshek majored in elementary education.

Local students graduate from Washburn University

More than 600 students graduated from Washburn University in Topeka this spring. Local graduates include:

• Trevon Allen of Blue Springs graduated with a bachelor of criminal justice degree in security administration.

• Matthew Hughes of Blue Springs graduated with an associate’s degree in liberal studies.

• Rachel Mckiddie of independence graduated with a bachelor’s degree in forensic chemical science.

Sydney Paialii of Independence graduated with an associate’s degree of liberal studies.

– Examiner staff