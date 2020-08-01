Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Independence Uptown Market: 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Drumm Farm Market: 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. You can purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of beautiful forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

MONDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central High School, 3221 Indiana Ave., KCMO. This testing opportunity is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and KC Care. Persons who reside in Jackson County, but not within Kansas City may obtain testing via "walk-in" beginning at 11:30 a.m. Persons who do live in specific zip codes in Kansas City may make appointments for testing by calling 311.

TUESDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lee’s Summit Fire Station No. 3, 210 S.W. Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department. Register online at https://www.jacksongov.org/1190/COVID-19-Test-Sites

COVID-19 testing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East High School, 1924 Van Brunt Blvd, KCMO and at Independence Blvd. Christian Church, 606 Gladstone Blvd., KCMO. These testing opportunities are provided by the Kansas City Health Department and KC Care. Persons who reside in Jackson County, but not within Kansas City may obtain testing via "walk-in" beginning at 11:30 a.m. Persons who do live in specific zip codes in Kansas City may make appointments for testing by calling 311.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.