The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Adams Pointe Conference Center, 1400 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 20.

• Observed residue on outside of a clean container. Correct by Sept. 18.

Firehouse Bar, 1222 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected July 20.

• Broken glass was observed on the floor leading to the bathroom.

• A heavy accumulation of dust was observed on the wall behind the ice machines. Correct by Sept. 18.

Dunkin Donuts, 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 20.

• Behind lids to the make table has accumulation of food debris. Repeat.

• Black buildup on the shelves of beverage reach-in coolers.

• The carts that store donuts have accumulation of stuck-on food debris.

• Observed missing and damaged ceiling tiles in the lobby area.

• Trash-food debris on floors throughout the entire back area of the facility. Correct by Sept. 18.

Wendy’s, 310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 21.

• The interior of microwave had an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• The soda nozzles to the drink station in the lobby had an accumulation of built up residues. Corrected on site.

• The inside of the fried food hot holding units have an accumulation of dried grease and food deposits.

• Observed an employee’s drink on prep table without a lid and straw. Manager discarded the drink.

Domino’s Pizza, 706 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 21.

• The handle on the scoop in the corn meal was touching the food product. Second repeat. Corrected on site. Manager placed the handle upwards.

• Observed no self-closing doors to both men’s and women’s restrooms. Correct by Sept. 19.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1202 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 21.

• Observed leakage coming from the ceiling of the walk-in cooler.

• Observed black buildup on seam of mop sink. Correct by Sept. 19.

Firehouse Subs, 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 24.

• Entire meat make table was not maintaining proper cold holding temperatures of 41 degrees F or below. Deli sliced meats ranged from 52 to 56 degrees F. All product was discarded. Re-inspection required on July 24. Correct by July 24.

• The underneath of the make table handles have an accumulation of sticky residue. Correct by Sept. 20.

MOD Pizza, 1112 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 22.

• Observed towels lying around in the back area.

• Observed water and food debris in a container that holds clean lids. Corrected on site.

• Observed food debris in a container that was being used to store clean utensils. Corrected on site.

LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 3402 N.W. Jefferson, inspected July 24.

• The interior of the microwave has an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 24.

• Observed a chemical bottle stored next to a prep cutting area. Corrected on site. Manager quickly placed the chemical bottle in the designated area.

Casey’s General Store, 2424 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 24.

• The back storage room has an ice machine that is no longer in use and takes up necessary space. Second repeat violation. Re-inspection required on July 30.

• The microwave that is designed to be used by customers had an excessive accumulation of food throughout the interior. Corrected on site. Repeat violation. Re-inspection on July 30.

Subway, 2910 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 24. No violations found.

Dollar General Store, 2148 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 24. No violations found.

East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., inspected July 24.

• The hand washing sinks did not have signs to notify employees to wash their hands. Correct by Sept. 22.

Pizza Shoppe of Blue Springs, 1105 Main St., inspected July 27.

• The establishment failed to identify a person in charge during this inspection. The employees were unwilling to take responsibility for the inspection. Re-Inspection required.

• The hood vents above the fryers had an excessive accumulation of dust. Repeat violation.

• The underside of the wire racks in the reach-in cooler have an accumulation of debris and residue.

• An ice bucket is stored on the hand sink making the hand sink inaccessible.

• The hand sink in bar is not supplied with drying provisions.

• Forks were stored with handles downward.

• Food handler permits were not provided for multiple employees.

Walgreens,1701 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 27.

• Dust buildup on fans in walk-in cooler. Repeat violation.

• Observed several leaking spots from the ceiling.

Burger King, 1001 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 27.

• Observed several employees working in the drive-through, handling customer’s money, taking orders on the register and making drinks. Employees did not change gloves after each task. Employees were not handling any kind of ready-to-eat foods or lift raw animal foods. Correct by Sept. 25.

• The ice scoop was being stored in a container that had dirty water and floating particles. Corrected on site. Repeat. Manager replaced the dirty container with a clean container for the ice scoops.

Jimmy John’s, 706 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 27.

• The ice scoop handle was touching the ice in the ice bin. Corrected on site.

• Black buildup on the wall at three-compartment sink. Repeat. Correct by Sept. 25.

Valero, 301 S. Missouri 7, inspected July 27.

• No thermometers for any of the reach-in coolers. Correct by Sept. 25.

• Establishment has no test kits available to measure the concentration of any sanitizing solution. Correct by Sept. 25.

• Observed black buildup on the outside of the walk-in cooler and on the bottom portion of the reach-in cooler door. Correct by Sept. 25.