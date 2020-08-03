



The Mexico Department of Public Safety at about 9:26 p.m. Saturday responded to a garage fire.

The unattached garage was completely on fire in the 500 block of Pearson, according to a department news release. The fire was extinguished. Another nearby garage and a car parked in the driveway suffered moderate heat damage. There were no reported injuries.

The fire started in the area of an electric cord running from the house to the garage, according to the release. The cord was used to power lights in the garage.