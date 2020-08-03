The Newton County Health Department announced Monday evening that 4 residents of Newton County have died due to COVID-19 since Sunday evening.n he individuals ages range from 50 to 90 years. All of the individuals had been battling COVID-19 for several days and had been hospitalized. No identifying details will be released out of respect to the individuals families. The four deaths bring the cumulative total of deaths to ten in the county.

The total numbers of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are as follows: 16 New Cases, a total of 856 Lab Confirmed COVID-19 cases, 237 Cases currently in isolation with 6 currently hospitalized. 609 have been released from isolation.

The Joplin Health Department announced 6 new coronavirus deaths today which brings their total to 21, all from the Spring River Christian Village. The six additional deaths took place over a period of weeks but the city wanted to confirm the deaths were from coronavirus and no other causes.

Missouri on Monday reported 52,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,255 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services released on Monday. This is an increase over Sunday, when 51,840 cases and 1,253 deaths were were reported.

The Newton County Health Department included this message in their press releases:

The Newton County Health Department wants to encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering whenever you are in public. Please maintain at least 6 feet distance whenever in public. Please remember that symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild, so do not leave your house if you are feeling ill. Even if you are only experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, you can potentially expose someone who could be at high risk for severe illness. We must all practice personal responsibility to keep each other safe. Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, do not touch your mouth, eyes, or nose, and remember to wash your hands frequent.

They also noted that they will no longer provide daily reports to area media and that the numbers will be posted on the Newton County Health Department Facebook page.