The Kansas City area got more than double the average amount of rain last month and is back above average precipitation for the year.

The National Weather Service recorded 10.02 inches of rain at Kansas City International Airport in July. That’s 5.57 inches above average.

In 133 years of record-keeping, that’s the 10th-wettest July ever and the 28th-wettest single month on record.

For the year, the Weather Service has recorded 26.35 inches of precipitation, 2.72 inches above average. Kansas City normally gets just under 39 inches of rain and snow a year.

May and June, which each average 5.23 inches of rain in Kansas City, are typically the wettest months. Then it tends to dry out somewhat, falling to 4.45 inches in July and 3.89 inches in August, bumps up a little in September (4.62 inches), and then gets significantly drier month by month, hitting 1.53 inches in December.