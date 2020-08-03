As of Monday morning, there had been 3,384 cases of COVID-19 in Eastern Jackson County, up more than 800 from eight days earlier, according to the Jackson County Health Department.

The case total includes 59 deaths and 229 total hospitalizations (87 requiring intensive care), or fewer than 7 percent of cases. There have also been 941 presumed recoveries, an increase of 172 from eight days earlier.

From more than 46,000 people tested, 7.35 percent have come back positive (up from 6.52 last week), but the rolling 14-day percentage had risen in recent weeks to more than 15 percent as of Monday, up about eight percentage points in three weeks.

The Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, is monitoring eight active outbreaks at nursing homes and other facilities, which have accounted for 275 cases and 13 deaths. The three largest ongoing outbreaks are at Manor Care Center (75 cases, no increase in recent weeks), The Groves (51 cases, no increase from last week) and Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence.

The Health Department considers an outbreak concluded after two incubation periods (28 days) since the first date of the last confirmed case. A previous outbreak at Lee’s Summit Pointe and Rehabilitation rose as high as 59 cases.

The highest ZIP Code case totals in The Examiner coverage area, according to the Health Department:

• 64055 (southern Independence); 368 cases, or 1,083 per 100,000 residents

• 64050 (northern Independence and Sugar Creek); 232 cases, or 1,040 per 100,000 residents

• 64052 (southwest Independence); 223 cases, or 1,109 per 100,000 residents

• 64081 (southern and western Lee’s Summit); 220 cases, or 908 per 100,000 residents

• 64015 (western Blue Springs); 237 cases, or 754 per 100,000 residents

• 64014 (eastern Blue Springs); 166 cases, or 667 per 100,000 residents

The Kansas City Health Department reported, as of Friday, 3,711 cases, including 69 deaths and 205 required hospitalizations, up more than 500 cases and 25 deaths from the previous week. Metrowide, as of Sunday afternoon, there were 19,945 cases and 373 deaths, according to a database maintained by the Mid-America Regional Council.