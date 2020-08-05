Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Farmers’ market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 210 W. Truman Road. Face masks are required.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays from July 1 through Aug. 5. The full session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class requires the instructor’s permission to enroll. Persons with tap dance experience sharpen skills and may perform. This class costs $20 for a 4-week session or $25 for a 5 week session.

Noon Yoga: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from July 1 through Aug. 5. The full session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Barre Fusion: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence, 816-325-7843. This class combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, strength exercises and cardio. 4-week sessions cost $24 or $3 per droop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combining Zumba with sculpting dance moves using light hand weights. These classes are offered on Monday and Wednesdays from July 1 through Aug. 3. A Saturday class will also begin on July 11. The cost will be $28 for the full session or $3.50 for drop in sessions. Saturdays only will cost $12 for the session.

THURSDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lee’s Summit Fire Station No. 3, 210 S.W. Pryor Road. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department for any person residing in Jackson County. Register for this testing by visiting https://form.jotform.com/202096598289168. For further information, call 816-404-6416.

Body Blast: 6:15 to 7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Full body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Bring a mat. Sessions for this class are one month long; the cost for the entire session is $24 or $3 for each drop-in visit.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Yoga Sculpt: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class provides basic Pilates and yoga movements with light weights. Bring a mat and water. Class sessions run for one month; the cost will be $28 for the session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Mammals: Bats of Missouri – Virtual Program: 7 to 8 p.m. Learn about bats around the world and what makes a bat a bat. Also learn how to help Missouri’s bats. You must register before noon Aug. 6 by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zm5 . You will then receive a WebEx invitation via email at approximately noon. If you have further questions, call 888-283-0364.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.