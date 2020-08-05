Two area Missouri Department of Conservation facilities have reopened, having been closed for several months due to the pandemic.

The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, in the Kauffman Legacy Park at 4750 Troost, Kansas City, is now open. The center has been providing educational and entertaining events outdoors for several weeks and will now be able to offer restrooms and access to the main building. As Jackson County currently requires the wearing of masks in public places, masks will be expected at the center. Visitors will also be expected to comply with social distancing.

The department’s Kansas City Regional Office at 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit has also been reopened. This building is in the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. Services such as Reed area maps, weekly fishing reports and blank landowner permit applications are available at the offices. The Department of Conservation strongly encourages visitors to the regional office to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

A list of events and programs being offered by the Department of Conservation, as well as links for registration and detailed information, can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/regions/kansas-city.

– Submitted to The Examiner