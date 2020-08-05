Independence is holding a drop-off depot on Saturday.

Hours are 9 a.m. to noon for vulnerable populations only and the noon to 7 p.m. open to all. It’s at 875 Vista Ave., one mile east of Missouri 291. From Truman Road, go north on Vista Avenue.

This event is for Independence residents only, and you must bring a valid driver’s license or recent utility bill to prove residence.

Articles accepted include furniture, mattresses, carpet, plumbing fixtures, sheet rock, windows, shingles, fencing, landscape timbers, paving stones, brush and limbs, firewood, lawn mowers (with fuel drained), and batteries for auto, boat, lawnmowers and motorcycles.

Articles not accepted include bagged leaves, grass or yard waste, televisions, computer monitors, liquids, gas tanks, sealed drums.

Guidelines:

• Residential waste only; no commercial waste allowed.

• Pay by cash or local check. No cards. For specific charges and other information, visit http://www.ci.independence.mo.us/MuniServices/Trash

• Missouri law requires that loads must be tarped or secured so that no part of the loan can fall from the vehicle.

