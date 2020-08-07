Washburn University president’s list

Two Independence residents, Stacy Briggs and Rachel Mckiddie, have been named to the president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka for the spring semester. Students on this list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Independence student named to dean’s list

Haily Ferguson of Independence was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, in Rochester, New York. Ferguson is a student in the 3D graphics technology program. She qualified for the dean’s list by earning a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

Staton honored at Knox College

Ellis Staton of Independence, who is majoring in educational studies and Spanish at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, has been awarded the Sally Coleman Prize in Spanish Literature and has been accepted into Mortar Board, a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their scholarship, leadership and service.

Staton has also been named to the dean’s list of distinguished students at Knox College because his grade point average has been 3.6 or higher.

Olamaleva named to dean’s list

Tauivi Olamaleva of Independence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. To qualify, students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Vaughn named to dean’s list

Brett Vaughn of Blue Springs has been named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, students are required to maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Herman makes dean’s list at University of Findlay

Brenna Herman of Blue Springs has been named to the 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. She earned this honor because her grade point average was 3.5 or higher.

Independence student earns degree

Chase Siedlik of Independence earned his associate of science degree from Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.

Hoggatt honored at Pensacola Christian College

Sarah Hoggatt of Independence was named to the spring semester president's list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida. She earned a grade point average of 3.9 or higher.