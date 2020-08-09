Around 30 people gathered around Gordon Shelter in Stephens Lake Park on Saturday evening to honor the victims of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Banners decorated the shelter, some reading "no more Hiroshimas" or "disarm all nukes." Others shared various images of colorful hearts, peace signs, and an image of the Earth.

Mid-Missouri Peaceworks director Mark Haim said the annual event is held not only to remember the past, but to remind everyone in attendance of the future and "where the world is headed."

"In a world with nuclear weapons, there are no winners in war," Haim told the gathering.

"Our children and our grandchildren are going to be affected by what we do today," Haim said. "… so we all need to embrace that."

The $2 billion Manhattan Project, launched to counter possible Nazi development of an atomic weapon to aid their war in Europe, succeeded but after the German surrender.

The first bomb was dropped Aug. 6, 1945, on Hiroshima, chosen because surrounding mountains would magnify the damage. An estimated 80,000 people were killed instantly, another 60,000 died of radiation poisoning in the following year and thousands more suffered lingering effects for decades.

The second atomic bomb was dropped Aug. 9, 1945, on Nagasaki. The blast killed an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 people.

Today, the United States maintains a stockpile of about 6,200 nuclear warheads, with Russia holding about 6,500 and the other seven nuclear powers having about 1,200.

A thermonuclear weapon has about 1,000 times the destructive power of the bombs dropped on Japan. The detonation of a strategic nuclear weapon would kill every person and destroy every building within a five- to 10-mile radius of the blast.

The 75th anniversary of the bombings would be expected to be especially important and draw a larger-than-usual audience. But because of the pandemic, organizers canceled the potluck dinner and lantern-making that is part of the fellowship offered in the gathering.

Instead, left-over lanterns from last year's event were used in the annual lantern float on Stephens Lake and the invitation on Facebook called for a "socially distanced peace gathering."

Seungkwon You, director of global leadership and Asian scholar programs at the University of Missouri, spoke to the group about the impact that the bombing had for some Koreans, as well as the Japanese.

You also spoke to the group about the importance of world peace.

After Japan’s surrender in 1945, the Korean peninsula was divided by the occupying Allies, with a Soviet-controlled north and U.S.-occupied south, divided roughly along the 39th parallel. Rival governments were established and in 1950, the Communist North Korea launched a war to gain control over the the south.

Troops from the United States and other nations, operating under a United Nations mandate, entered the war in defense of South Korea. After three years of war, an armistice in 1953 left the border approximately where it was when the war began and today, both countries are still technically at war.

"After the bombing, without our hope and with tension, we are divided," You told the small crowd.

"We [continue] to be threatened by the war, by the nuclear arms, even today. So, we truly have to learn from our history."

Peaceworks activists and volunteers also shared testimonies written by victims of the atomic bombs as well.

Erica Ascani, an activist with Peaceworks, shared a testimonial from Akira Onagi, who was 16 years old when the bomb had dropped.

"When we were escaping from the edge of the bridge, we found this small girl crying, and she asked us to help her mother. Just beside the girl, her mother was trapped by a fallen beam on top of the lower half of her body," Onagi recounted. "Together with neighbors, we tried hard to remove the beam, but it was impossible without any tools. Finally, a fire broke out, endangering us. We had no choice but to leave her. She was conscious, and we deeply bowed to her with clasped hands to apologize to her, and then we left."

After sharing testimonies from various survivors, the group handed out lanterns to each guest, and everyone headed down to the lake, where they slowly let their lanterns drift into the water.

While some guests quietly reflected, others chatted amongst themselves. Around 25 lanterns were released into the water for around 30 minutes. Afterwards, Haim waded into the water to collect each lantern, so as not to leave behind any debris.

"It’s not as many [people] as we usually have, but it’s impressive to see that people care enough to be here," Haim told the crowd earlier in the night.

By 10 p.m., the event had concluded. The water was no longer illuminated by lanterns decorated with hand drawn doves, rainbows, and flowers, and people began to clear out.