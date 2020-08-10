Wednesday, July 29
• 700 block of Meadow – area check
• Eagles Parkway and Royer – motor vehicle accident
• 100 block of Parker – area check
• Westbound U.S. 40 and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle theft
• 300 block of First Street – stealing
• 1400 block of Red Oak Court – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – property damage
• Duncan Road and Woodbury Road – area check
• 100 block of Lee – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 600 block of Tisha Lane – noise complaint
Thursday, July 30
• 900 block of Dogwood Drive – disturbance
• 1000 block of McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident
• Main Street at the I-70 underpass – motor vehicle accident
• 2400 block of Harding – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• Westbound I-70 – medical emergency
• 1400 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway – warrant service
• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – business contact
• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – parking complaint
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – stealing
• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm
Friday, July 31
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – parking complaint
• Eagle Ridge and High View Drive – found juvenile
• 1400 block of Amanda Jean Way – citizen contact
• 800 block of Albatross Drive – check the welfare
• 700 block of Misty Glen – alarm
• 700 block of S.W. Ridgeview Drive – area check for traffic congestion
• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – agency assist (Kansas City Police Department)
Saturday, Aug. 1
• 200 block of Hoot Owl – property damage
• 1100 block of Main Street – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident
• 100 block of Nelson Drive – noise complaint
• Main Street at the I-70 underpass – disturbance
• 1300 block of Jefferson Street – suspicious vehicle
• 100 block of Hudson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 2100 block of Hedgewood Drive – verbal disturbance
• Main Street at the I-70 underpass – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – online scam attempt
• 800 block of San-Kar Drive – stealing
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact
Sunday, Aug. 2
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 200 block of Hoot Owl – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 800 block of Country Hill Drive – civil standby
• 200 block of Barr Road – trespassing
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motorist assist
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Brentwood – civil issue
Monday, Aug. 3
• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow-up
• 700 block of Main Street – check the welfare
• 1300 block of Jefferson Street – alarm
• 1600 block of Hilltop – VIN check
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Stoneybrook – disturbance
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 500 block of Shorthorn Drive – noise complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• 1100 block of Casey Blvd – dealer's license
• 1400 block of Persimmon – follow-up
• 1300 block of Broadway – dealer's license
• 700 block of Crestview Terrace – leaving the scene of an accident
• Eastbound South Outer Belt Road – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• Westbound I-70 and Route BB – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• Old U.S. 40 – disturbance
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
• 400 block of Graystone Drive – disturbance
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – residential fire
• 900 block of Stonebrook Lane – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – animal control