A Gravois Mills man was killed Saturday night after being ejected from a vehicle that overturned on Highway 5 just north of Sante Fe Road in Morgan County.

A Gravois Mills man was killed Saturday night after being ejected from a vehicle that overturned on Highway 5 just north of Sante Fe Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Dillon Sola, 23, was heading south when the 1999 Mazda Miata he was driving traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, causing Sola to be ejected in the process. The report states that Sola was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Sola was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Dr. M.B. Jones and the next of kin has been notified. He was transported to Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles. According to the patrol, this is Troop F's third fatality of the month and 49th for the year.

The Mazda Miata was totaled and was towed from the scene.