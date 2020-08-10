Sugar Creek Police continue to investigate after a body was discovered Sunday morning in the Missouri River at LaBenite Park.

Police said the identity and cause of death remain unknown, and police have not even said if the person was male or female.

Police and fire personnel went to the park shortly after 8:30 a.m., Sunday after a person walking along the trail noticed the body. Rescue personnel recovered the body. According to police, the body had apparently been underwater for days. LaBenite Park is next to the Missouri 291 bridge over the river.