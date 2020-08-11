When the annual National Multiple Sclerosis Society MS150 bike ride in Missouri had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two riders from Mexico knew they still wanted to participate in some way.

So, with the support of family and friends, Michael Myers and David Dragoo on Sept. 12-13 will ride 100 miles each day in support of the society. This was the original planned date for the MS150 ride, which now will hold a virtual event Sept 26-27.

The ride was supposed to begin and end at Godfrey, Illinois. Because that has been canceled, they will ride from their homes in Mexico and back.

"The Godfrey rides, though they are different routes each day, they start and then they end in Godfrey," Myers said, adding this allows participants access to showering, meal and sleeping facilities from Lewis and Clark Community College.

By starting and finishing in Mexico for their private ride, the pair will be able to use their own facilities.

The 150 refers to the total number of miles rode by many bicyclists, Myers said. Participants can do up to 100 miles, though, over the two-day event, which is roughly the distance from Mexico to the St. Louis airport and back. Myers and Dragoo average 17 miles per hour on their bikes.

The society holds a variety of events, but for Myers and Dragoo, they are avid bicyclists.

"I bike 12 months out of the year," Myers said. "I got involved with MS150 ten years ago."

Myers and Dragoo are members of a St. Louis-area chapter, which allows bicyclists the 100-mile per day option.

"We bike on a team called Jeremy’s Juggernauts out of St. Louis," Myers said. "All the other members of our team are out of St. Louis. The team captain, his son is named Jeremy and his son has passed away from MS, so the team does it in Jeremy’s honor. I do also, but for me, first and foremost, I do it for my father."

Myers joined the organization not only for his father, but his father’s best friend from school, who had multiple sclerosis. His participation in the charity bike rides meant a lot to Myers’ father.

"I never truly realized how much this meant to Dad until he was diagnosed with mesothelioma and suffered a rapid descent in health," Myers wrote in an email.

Myers’ father was in a hospital in Georgia back in 2011 when his health had declined. Myers went down be at his father’s bedside, who was pleased to see Myers when he woke up, but also was shocked to see him. Myers was visiting about a week prior to that year’s MS150 ride.

"He told me that I needed to return to Missouri and complete the MS-150. He told me I had to," Myers wrote.

So, Myers returned to Missouri, participated in the ride and was able to return to his father’s bedside before his father passed.

"That act of my father's showed me what my riding in the event meant to him," Myers wrote. "I got very serious about my training and setting serious goals for contributions, in honor of my father, who felt he was a part of the event through me. He is with me in spirit in every mile I ride."

The fundraising goal for their year’s ride is $2,500 dollars and Myers said they have nearly reached it. They were $680 away from the goal as of Saturday. Donations will be accepted up through Sept. 11. He and Dragoo plan to ride a total 100-mile loop from Mexico and back on the first day, while on the second they will take smaller 15-18-mile loops in succession to equal 100 miles.

Dragoo joined the team two years ago, which means this is now his third year participating. He is working toward Columbia hosting a MS150 event as the chair of a planning committee. The Missouri MS150 ride used to start in Boone County, Myers said.

While the traditional ride was canceled, Myers and Dragoo are moving forward with their private ride plans. They have mapped out a route that keeps them off major roadways and have family and friends serving in support vehicles. Part of their route Sept. 12 will take them past Laddonia.

"We have a great support team of friends that are helping us," Myers said.

Myers and Dragoo plan to start and finish their rides at either one’s home in Mexico. They will miss the big welcome back associated with the bike ride, but are glad to have their wives as their cheering committee for the ride.

"We don’t do it for that, we do it for the cause," Myers said.

If people did want to cheer on Myers and Dragoo, the start and end point Sept. 13 will be at Myers’ house at 724 S. Jefferson St. They plan to finish their ride at about 3-4 p.m. depending on conditions, traffic or potential mechanical problems.