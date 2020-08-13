Columbia Public Schools will publish a daily update on the level of restrictions in place for the district as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the case rates that determine those levels, the district stated in a new message to parents.

When classes begin Sept. 8, a Daily Mode Indicator on the district’s website — resembling a speedometer-like dial — will tell parents, teachers and students when the district is open for traditional school, with visitors welcome, to all classes online and every step in between.

For example, any level above traditional school will mean no visitors in school buildings as teachers are holding class with support from online materials.

A tracking site will tell parents what the rate of new infections is within the district’s boundaries. The district, one of the largest in the state, has about 130,000 of Boone County’s 180,000 residents.

Whenever the rate is above nine per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, the district will shift families choosing in-class learning to a hybrid schedule of two days in school and three days at home with online learning. When the rate is above 50, all learning will be online.

On Wednesday, the rate for the district was 24.2 cases per 10,000 residents. The website had not been updated by press time Thursday.

There were 25 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County on Thursday, raising the total to 1,503. The countywide rate of cases per 10,000 over the past 14 days was 19.8 on Thursday.

Families have until Sunday to make any changes to their enrollment choice for fall based on the changes introduced this week.

STATE SITUATION

Missouri continued to see high rates of new cases on Thursday, with 1,267 new infections and at least one new case in 97 of the state’s 117 local health jurisdictions. The Department of Health and Senior Services reported two additional deaths, bringing the total since the first death was reported in Boone County in March to 1,325.

The positive rate on tests, a key benchmark of how prevalent the disease is, stood at 11.8 percent.

As schools prepare to open, the number of cases among school-age children has been increasing. In the past week, 13.8 percent of cases statewide have been among people under 20, which is larger than their 11.2 percent share of cases overall.

INSURANCE RULING

Four Missouri companies may proceed with a lawsuit after their insurer rejected claims for coronavirus-related losses, a federal judge ruled, in a decision that could have ramifications for hundreds of companies nationwide.

"This is potentially huge," said Tom Baker, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania, who has followed cases across the country against the insurance industry during the pandemic. "My prediction is that this is not going to be the only case that is going to survive. This is a big deal."

The lawsuit was filed in April by three Kansas City-area restaurants shut down for 11 weeks because of the coronavirus, and a company that runs hair salons in Springfield. They believed the "all risk" policy they had with Cincinnati Insurance Co. would allow them to recoup thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

"I've had business interruption insurance for 57 years," said Greg Hunsucker, owner of V's Italiano Ristorante in Independence. "My impression was that this is exactly what it's for, when events out of your control cause you to suffer financial hardship. That's why I thought I was buying it. Nowhere in my policy does it exclude a pandemic."

The other restaurants involved in the lawsuit are Grand Street, Trezo Mare Restaurant & Lounge, along with Studio 47 in Springfield.

On Wednesday, Judge Stephen Bough in the Western District of Missouri denied the insurer's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, The Kansas City Star reported.

"This is a significant win for insureds, " Brandon Boulware, the attorney for the businesses, said in an email statement to The Star. "The Cincinnati policy … does not contain any exclusion for losses caused by the virus. The Court's order correctly recognizes that. We look forward to moving ahead with this case."

Betsy Ertel, a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Insurance, said in an email: "As this case continues, we believe that the court will ultimately enforce the language of our policy contract. Our commercial property insurance policies require direct physical damage or loss to property and do not provide coverage in this case."

Bough ruled the plaintiffs made "plausible" claims for coverage in all five matters and denied the insurance company's motion "in its entirety."

Baker, of the University of Pennsylvania, said about 900 similar cases have been filed across the country, with about half in federal court. Two recent similar cases, one in Michigan and another in Washington, D.C., were decided in favor of the insurance companies.

"From my perspective, what this means," Baker said of the decision in Kansas City, "is that this litigation is not going to be a kind of quick win for the insurance companies. It's really going to be a nationwide, careful analysis by judges."

MAYORS LOBBY FOR FUNDS

While they appealed to the Jackson County Legislature for funds from the federal CARES Act, officials in Independence and Blue Springs, among a chorus of cities, have also lobbied the federal government for direct funds over the past few months.

In May, Missouri Mayors United sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation, appealing for direct funds to help deal with the pandemic. Among those who signed were Independence Mayor Eileen Weir, Mike Larson from Sugar Creek and Darrel Box from Buckner. The letter asked for "direct and flexible fiscal assistance to all cities across the nation," noting that the CARES Act stipulations put many neighboring cities in competition with each other when their services often cross jurisdictional boundaries.

Weir and Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said they have also signed on to other letters of appeal through organizations such as the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Thus far, such requests have been unfulfilled.

"We’ve had a number of very good conversations with Senator (Roy) Blunt and his staff, Congressman (Emanuel) Cleaver and his staff and Senator (Josh) Hawley’s staff," Weir said, acknowledging the country is full of cities making similar overtures. "We know these are complicated things."

Only cities with a population of 500,000 or greater received CARES Act funds directly. Others appealed to the local counties, and in Jackson County the process to request and allocate $122.7 million has been at times contentious.

In a late July letter, the U.S. Conference of Mayors criticized the current stimulus plan in the Senate because it lacks direct funding to cities, which have been "on the frontlines of this response and are now facing devastating budget shortfalls."

"Cities must recover if America is to recover," the letter read. "Cities are the backbone of the American economy and Congress cannot afford to ignore their needs if they want to see its eventual recovery."