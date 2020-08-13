The third annual Farm, Family and ME Sumit for Women will focus on resilience, financial and farm stress, self-care and mental well-being in a virtual event Sept. 3.

The free event is from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is available online.

"Women are the caretakers of their families and often put themselves at the bottom of their priority lists," MU Extension Agricultural Business Specialist Karisha Devlin said. "We hope this conference reminds them to take care of themselves along with providing resources and educational information."

Rural mental health specialist Monica McConkey will kick off the Zoom session with "Put on Your Oxygen Mask," where she will offer tips on coping with farm stress through self-care and techniques to strengthen mental well-being.

Kelli Jo Buettner, vice president of scored lending and credit operations at FCS Financial, will help women in agriculture deal with money-related stress by understanding important issues in financial health.

A panel of farm women wraps up the session by sharing how they find balance in their work and personal lives.

For more information, call Devlin at 660-397-2179 or email devlink@missouri.edu